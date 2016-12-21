Final Expendables movie set for 2018

There have been umpteen rumours over the past couple of years regarding a fourth “Expendables” but this week, finally, a confirmation that the latest sequel is a reality.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to suggest the movie- a third sequel to the Sylvester Stallone film – was happening, reporting that Splendid Film has picked up rights across German-speaking Europe.

The trade mentions that this will also be the “final instalment” in the series. It’s due in theaters 2018.

No word on whether Oscar Nominee Sylvester Stallone will be back, but assumingly he will be – since he’s the face of the franchise – and maybe he’ll bring along some new, er, old action pros for this final adventure?