Trailer : Mad Families

A trailer for the Charlie Sheen-Leah Remini comedy, premiering next month on Crackle, has been released.

Directed and produced by Fred Wolf (”Drunk Parents”, ”Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser”), from a script by Wolf & David Spade, ”Mad Families” centers on three families – one Hispanic, one African American, one Caucasian – who find themselves annoyingly sharing the same campsite during a busy Fourth of July holiday weekend. After realizing it was all because of a silly booking error, no one volunteers to vacate. So, they try to cohabitate peacefully, but shortly thereafter, madness ensues. From there, the male family members turn to a series of outlandish camp competitions to determine the one family who gets to stay.

As the hysterical contests occur, the brassy, biting Charlie Jones (Charlie Sheen) begins to take the lead in learning what’s really important in life.

Leah Remini (“King of Queens,” “The Talk”) plays Charlie’s step-mother, Cheyenne. The film also stars: Finesse Mitchell (“Roadies,” “Brother’s in Atlanta”), Juan Gabriel Pareja (“Goliath”), Charlotte McKinney (Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser), Naya Rivera (“Glee,” “Devious Maids”), Chris Mulkey (Whiplash, “CSI: Cyber”), Clint Howard (“Arrested Development,” “Key & Peele”), Chanel Iman (Dope), Barry Shabaka Henley (“Brother’s in Atlanta,” “Better Call Saul”), Lil Rel Howery (“The Carmichael Show”), Tiffany Haddish (“The Carmichael Show”), Efren Ramirez (“Eastbound and Down,” Napoleon Dynamite) and Danny Mora (“Chop Shop,” McFarland, USA).

The project marks the second union between Crackle and Wolf, who wrote (with David Spade) and directed, ”Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser”, for the network. The film, which starred Spade, was the first ever digital sequel to a major motion picture and went on to garner more than 2 million views in the first two and a half weeks of streaming on the network.