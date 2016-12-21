Patrick Stewart gets his marching orders from Starz

Starz has cancelled Patrick Stewart-starring series “Blunt Talk”, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed today.

”Blunt Talk”, which was picked up straight to series with a two-season, 20-episode order, wrapped its run Dec. 11. The comedy revolved around Walter Blunt (Stewart), a British transplant intent on conquering the world of American cable news.

“We are grateful to Jonathan and Patrick for the tirades and laughs that Walter Blunt delivered to fans with such aplomb,” Starz programming president Carmi Zlotnik said Tuesday in a statement. “While Walter may not be returning to the airwaves, we are incredibly proud of the work that was done these past two seasons by our wonderful partners and collaborators on Blunt Talk, from Seth MacFarlane and our studio MRC, to our actors, writers and crew. It was a very special show with a heartfelt message. It was an honor serving you, Major.”

“Blunt Talk” was never a ratings hit, nor did it score any awards nominations – clearly, it wasn’t going to last beyond the 20 episodes.