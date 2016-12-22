Harrison Ford is happy – I think – to feature in these new Blade Runner 2049 stills

Yo! Sci-fi fans! A whole bunch of new stills from next year’s newly-minted most-anticipated movie “Blade Runner 2049” have been released.

EW have the hot shots of Ryan Gosling and Harrison ‘Costume? who needs that shit!?’ Ford in their spacely attire (haha! oh, Indy…) in the Denis Villeneuve directed sequel.

Did you see the trailer by the way? Effin gorgeous! Guess we all know where we’ll be next year October!? Damn straight! Sitting in a cushy recliner, sipping large-ass Pepsi’s, watching Rick Deckard school “La La Land” on police duties.

The movie, out next October, follows the events of Ridley Scott’s seminal Sony-commercial “Blade Runner”.

amazing trailer