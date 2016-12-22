NewDance Academy poster released!

The new poster for Studio Canal’s “Dance Academy” starring Xenia Goodwin, Dena Kaplan, Thomas Lacey, and Miranda Otto has been released.

The feature film based on the incredibly successful two-time Emmy nominated Australian TV series, ‘Dance Academy’, that saw a group of teenagers through the ups-and-downs of elite dance training at the National Academy of Dance.

Picking up eighteen months after the television series finale, the much-loved characters have moved on from the Academy and are living very different lives. Tara (Xenia Goodwin) was destined to become one of the top dancers of her generation but suffered a devastating injury that crippled her career… In her quest to defy the odds and make a comeback, Tara travels to New York to discover the true definition of a dream.

With all the familiar favourites from the original series and some new faces, DANCE ACADEMY is a heartwarming story of ordinary people fighting to achieve their extraordinary dreams.

The new trailer will release Boxing Day.

“Dance Academy” is in theaters April 6, 2017.