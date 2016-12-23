Eisenberg, Lane, Nielsen join Justice League

Warner Bros has, not surprisingly (considering they were also part of the “Batman v. Superman : Dawn of Justice” cast), added Diane Lane and Jesse Eisenberg to the cast of “Justice League”.

The duo reprise their roles from the last Superman entry as Martha Kent and Lex Luthor, respectively.

The news surfaced in a 2017 preview Warner Bros sent out today.

The same report confirmed Connie Nielsen (“Gladiator”) has officially been cast as Queen Hippolyta, mother of Wonder Woman, in the Zack Snyder directed movie.

Via ‘Batman News‘