Bad Moms 2 is a Christmas movie

Raise your glasses because it’s about to get festive as a mother…

STX Entertainment is developing a “Bad Moms” Christmas movie to be released on November 3, 2017.

Stars Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn will return for the film which has Jon Lucas and Scott Moore on board to write and direct.

In “A Bad Moms Christmas”, the under-appreciated and over-burdened sisterhood must deal with the stresses of the most wonderful time of year as their own mothers visit for the holidays.

The holiday movie will follow the previously-announced “Bad Dads” spinoff, which is due to hit cinemas on July 14, 2017.