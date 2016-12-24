It was reported earlier this week that a final “Expendables” movie is going ahead with a 2018 release planned. What wasn’t reported was who was going to front the latest instalment in a franchise that’s seen everyone from Mel Gibson to Arnold Schwarzenegger, Wesley Snipes, Chuck Norris, Harrison Ford and, er, Liam Hemsworth take part. While it’s almost a given that Sylvester Stallone, the frontman of the first three films, will be back, there’s still no word on who might be joining him for “Expendables 4”. A new picture, surfacing at Manly Movie, may have tipped us off to another returning star : Arnold Schwarzenegger. Sure, Stallone, Schwarzenegger and producer Avi Lerner could be meeting on a totally different project but considering the movement on “Expendables 4” over the past few days I’d say this was the topic of the meet. Stay tuned…
Looks like two of the regularExpendables return for number four…
