Looks like two of the regularExpendables return for number four…

It was reported earlier this week that a final “Expendables” movie is going ahead with a 2018 release planned. What wasn’t reported was who was going to front the latest instalment in a franchise that’s seen everyone from Mel Gibson to Arnold Schwarzenegger, Wesley Snipes, Chuck Norris, Harrison Ford and, er, Liam Hemsworth take part. While it’s almost a given that Sylvester Stallone, the frontman of the first three films, will be back, there’s still no word on who might be joining him for “Expendables 4”. A new picture, surfacing at Manly Movie, may have tipped us off to another returning star : Arnold Schwarzenegger. Sure, Stallone, Schwarzenegger and producer Avi Lerner could be meeting on a totally different project but considering the movement on “Expendables 4” over the past few days I’d say this was the topic of the meet. Stay tuned…