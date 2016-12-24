Michael Fassbender’s body on display in this Alien : Covenant shot

Oh, that’s right, we’ve all see enough of that after “Shame”.

Alas, the thesp has got his legs back – after losing his bottom half at the end of the first film – for “Prometheus” sequel, “Alien : Covenant”.

Or maybe it’s not the character from “Prometheus” in the photo below but the other character Fassbender is playing in the film, a guy named Walter. I know, I know.. that sounds like a “Muppets” movie breakdown, but I swear, he’s playing dual roles.

Guess we’ll find out who this is when the trailer hits.

