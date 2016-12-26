You got it, dude! Fuller House returns for Season 3

Despite dwindling ratings, Netflix seems confident “Fuller House” can swing back (maybe with a little more ‘Uncle Jesse’, right!?), and have commissioned a third season of the sequel to the ’80s favourite.
The thirteen-episode second season premiered on Netflix December 9, 2016. The third will likely be ready for a mid-year launch.
The news of the revival’s extended lease of life was announced on social media.
Holiday wishes, answered. 🎁 Fuller House Season 3, coming 2017. pic.twitter.com/pJkRASTpBj
— Fuller House (@fullerhouse) December 25, 2016