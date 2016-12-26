You got it, dude! Fuller House returns for Season 3

By Lacey Bridges -
Despite dwindling ratings, Netflix seems confident “Fuller House” can swing back (maybe with a little more ‘Uncle Jesse’, right!?), and have commissioned a third season of the sequel to the ’80s favourite.

The thirteen-episode second season premiered on Netflix December 9, 2016. The third will likely be ready for a mid-year launch.

The news of the revival’s extended lease of life was announced on social media.

