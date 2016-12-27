Trailer: Taboo

With the series set to premiere in a matter of days, a new trailer for Tom Hardy’s “Taboo” has debuted.

The new eight-part drama series is exec produced by Hardy along with Ridley Scott and the show’s creator Steven Knight.

If you’re in the UK, catch the series premiere on January 7 on BBC One. In the US, “Taboo” will air on January 10 on FX.

Set in 1814, Taboo follows James Keziah Delaney, a man who has been to the ends of the earth and comes back irrevocably changed. Believed to be long dead, he returns home to London from Africa to inherit what is left of his father’s shipping empire and rebuild a life for himself. But his father’s legacy is a poisoned chalice, and with enemies lurking in every dark corner, James must navigate increasingly complex territories to avoid his own death sentence. Encircled by conspiracy, murder, and betrayal, a dark family mystery unfolds in a combustible tale of love and treachery.