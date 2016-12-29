Carrie Fisher : The Force Was Strong With Her

There’s a line in the Queen song “Bicycle Race” where Freddie Mercury sings, “Hey man, JAWS was never my scene and I don’t like STAR WARS!” As a teenager in the 1970s, JAWS was certainly my scene. And I loved STAR WARS.

On Sunday evening, February 10, 2008, I was watching the evening news when a photo of Roy Scheider appeared on-screen. “Oh Jesus, no” I whispered to my wife. The JAWS star had died that day at the age of 75. I had known for some time that Roy was ill and battling cancer so even though I mourned his loss, it wasn’t unexpected. Today I was hit over the head with a large mallet when I heard the news that Carrie Fisher had died from the heart attack she had suffered a few days earlier. She was 60, only four years older then me. Taken way too young.

I first saw Carrie Fisher on film as the sexually precocious teenager Lorna in 1975’s “Shampoo.” Casually asking Warren Beatty “you wanna f**k?”, she made for quite an auspicious film debut. But it was her next film, “Star Wars,” for which she was, and forever will be, best remembered for. As the strong but beautiful Princess Leia Organa, she more then held her own with a blaster. I’m pretty sure that if there had been no Princess Leia there never would have been an Ellen Ripley (“Alien”) or Sarah Connor (“Terminator 2: Judgement Day”).

In between reprising her role as Leia in both “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi,” Fisher popped up in several film comedies. In “The Blues Brothers” she appears as the Mystery Woman that Jake (John Belushi) obviously left standing at the altar. In “Hannah and Her Sisters” she was Diane Weist’s catering partner and romantic rival. And in “When Harry Met Sally” she co-starred as Meg Ryan’s best friend, Marie. In the almost four decades since the release of “Star Wars” she appeared in countless films and television shows, sometimes spoofing her “Star Wars” roots. She even returned to the role that made her famous last year when “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens” opened.

But to another generation of fans she was an outstanding writer. Her first novel, “Postcards From the Edge,” was made into a very successful film starring Meryl Streep. Fisher wrote the screenplay. She was also one of the most sought after “script doctors” in Hollywood. Films in which she had a behind-the-scenes hand in include “Hook,” “Milk Money,” “The River Wild,” “Outbreak” and, at George Lucas’ request, she worked on the three “Star Wars” prequels.

As for her personal life, she battled many demons. She was married for less than a year to musician Paul Simon and dealt with addictions to prescription drugs. She also dealt with depression and her bi-polar disorder. She was a very vocal advocate for mental health and addiction support.

Ms. Fisher is survived by her daughter, Billie Lourd, whose father is talent agent Bryan Lourd.

Ms. Fisher’s last appearance will be next year when “Star Wars: Episode VIII” opens. She recently finished filming her scenes for the film.