It’s official: A La La Land reunion for Neil Armstrong biopic!

“La La Land” director Damien Chazelle is set to reteam with star Ryan Gosling for a biopic about Neil Armstrong. Gosling’s involvement (which has been rumoured previously) is now officially locked in, reports Variety.

Titled “First Man”, the film has a script by Josh Singer based on based on James Hansen’s biography “First Man: A Life Of Neil A. Armstrong”.

According to Variety, the biography tells the story of NASA’s mission to land a man on the moon, focusing on Neil Armstrong and the years 1961-1969. A visceral, first-person account, the movie will explore the sacrifices and the cost — on Armstrong and on America — of one of the most dangerous space missions in history.

The film will likely lens in early 2017.