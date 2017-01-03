Han Solo delayed… and for good reason!

Rumours hit the web earlier this week that Disney are looking to move the next standalone “Star Wars Story”, following this December’s “Rogue One”, from it’s May 2018 release date to – get this! – December 2018.

Shocking, right!?

God no. December has proved itself to be perfect for the “Star Wars” series, particularly these last couple of movies, so why not have “Han Solo” open then too?

Nothing to do with the film, all to do with box office.

The movie, which chronicles the early years of the character made bloody famous by Harrison Ford, was due to open May 25th 2018 but will now, apparently and sensibly, bow December 13 2018.

“Han Solo”, from Phil Lord and Chris Miller, stars Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian and Emilia Clarke in an undisclosed role.