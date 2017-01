One of the most popular sitcoms of the noughties is making a comeback, according to one of it’s stars.

Leslie Jordan, who played Beverly Leslie on “Will & Grace”, says NBC is bringing the groundbreaking comedy back.

Speaking to KPBS (via The Live Feed), Jordan said : “It’s back. [NBC] has ordered 10 [episodes]. It’ll be for next season, so they’ll go in in July.”

Reportedly the network has been trying to put together a “Will & Grace” revival for quite some time. NBC are yet to comment.