Strange inclusion for Thor film

We know The Hulk is joining the big blonde babe in the the flick, but who else will be fighting alongside Thor when the Godly warrior’s “Thor : Ragnarok” beats theaters to a pulp come November 3?

According to D23, one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s newer characters is a lock for a superhero menage-a-trio.

Here’s what said site says in their 2017 preview :

“Thor: Ragnarok in November brings together Thor, the Hulk, and Doctor Strange to face off against intergalactic baddies both familiar and new.”

Considering Chris Hemsworth’s Thor cameo at the end of last year’s “Doctor Strange” no surprise Benedict Cumberbatch would return the favour and play a part in Taika Waititi’s bigscreen men in tights panto.