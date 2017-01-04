Frank Spotnitz’s Man in the High Castle returns for third season!

Amazon today announced it has greenlit a third season of the original dramatic series ”The Man in the High Castle”. Additionally, Eric Overmyer (”Treme”, ”Bosch”, ”The Affair”) will serve as showrunner and executive producer for this new season.

The Man in the High Castle stars Alexa Davalos (“Mob City”), Rupert Evans (”American Pastoral”), Luke Kleintank (”Pretty Little Liars”), DJ Qualls (”Z Nation”), Joel De La Fuente (”Hemlock Grove”), Brennan Brown (”Focus”), Bella Heathcote (”The Neon Demon”), and Callum Keith Rennie (”Longmire”), with Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (”Revenge”) and Rufus Sewell (”Victoria”). The series was developed by Frank Spotnitz (”The X-Files”), with Ridley Scott (”The Martian”), David W. Zucker (”The Good Wife”), Richard Heus (”Ugly Betty”), Isa Dick Hackett (”The Adjustment Bureau”), and Daniel Percival (”Banished”) serving as executive producers for Season Three.

“As timely as ever, the exploration of characters at a dark point for humanity has provided incredible stories for two seasons,” said Joe Lewis, Head of Comedy and Drama, Amazon Studios. “Eric and his team are doing an incredible job crafting stories about the inner lives of those who struggle to do good in a world that is not. We couldn’t be more excited to bring season three to customers in 2017.”

Based on Philip K. Dick’s Hugo Award-winning 1962 alternate history novel, season two of the one-hour drama series ”The Man in the High Castle” continues to explore what would have happened if the Allied Powers had lost World War II. While Germany controls much of the East Coast and Japan controls the West Coast, the Rocky Mountains have become a “neutral zone” – and ground zero for a resistance, led by a mysterious figure known only as “the Man in the High Castle.” While some citizens struggle against the fear, oppression and inequality, others accept their lives, as compromised and unfulfilling as they might be. But after a series of enigmatic films surface depicting a world vastly different from their own, some begin to question the very nature of their reality.