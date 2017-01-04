Sequel News : Rings, Expendables 4, Blade Runner 2049, Mean Girls 2

The new Naomi Watts-less sequel to “The Ring”, due February 3, has a new poster.

In “Rings”, a young woman, Julia becomes worried about her boyfriend, Holt, when he explores the dark urban legend of a mysterious videotape said to kill the watcher seven days after viewing. She sacrifices herself to save her boyfriend and in doing so makes a horrifying discovery: there is a “movie within the movie” that no one has ever seen before.

Sylvester Stallone has spoken about the recently-released “Expendables 4” – – suggesting this instalment will be quite different to the previous films in the series.

The upcoming “Blade Runner : 2049” will reportedly feature the return of one of the original replicants from the 1982 movie.

The undisclosed character -will it be Sean Young’s character? maybe Daryl Hannah’s? Possibly Rutger Hauer’s baddie? It’s also been suggested the character might be a younger Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford)- will be reproduced the same CGI process used to bring back to life Peter Cushing in “Rogue One”. (The Terminator Fans)

In a CNN Facebook chat last week, Lindsay Lohan said she’s not only championing a “Mean Girls” sequel but has written a treatment for it.

Bla