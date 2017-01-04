Come preview Justin Lin’s live-action Jetsons!

Do a search on Wikipedia for cartoon classic “The Jetsons” and you’ll likely find info on a couple of abandoned film versions – one that Robert Rodriguez was trying to get up (likely with Danny Trejo as George, right!?) and an earlier incarnation that was expected to feature Steve Martin as the family patriarch with fellow comic superstar Danny De Vito as his irritable boss.

While it’s not a movie, “Fast & Furious” director Justin Lin has shot a live-action “Jetsons” commercial for Arconic. The result? impressive – well, the effects are anyway, not quite sure about his take on the family yet. Check it out for yourself below!

We’ve got two “Flintstones” movies – and one with a Baldwin brother forChristsSake – and yet nobody’s been able to get a live-action “Jetsons” movie up!? Alas, with Hollywood crushing on anything nostalgic at the moment, it’d seem unlikely someone out there isn’t thinking about it. Hopefully we’ll be getting our Elroy fix in a year or two.



