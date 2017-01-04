Male lead announced for Valley Girl remake

Josh Whitehouse will play the role Nicolas Cage originated in the 1983 film in Rachel Lee Goldenberg’s remake of “Valley Girl”.

Whitehouse, whose credits include “Poldark” and “Northern Soul”, plays the rebel punk rocker who falls for a straight chick from the valley. Cage was an unknown when he played the part in the original.

Whitehouse joins Jessica Rothe, playing the titular girl, in the Amy Lee Talkington and Marti Noxon written film. Production kicks off in L.A early this year.

Via ‘Deadline‘