Billie Lourd’s beautifully sad post on mother Carrie, grandmother Debbie

Billie Lourd has spoken for the first time about losing mother Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds last week.

In a tragic dual passing that saw most of the world cursed with squelchy eyes, “Star Wars” star Carrie Fisher and legendary “Singing in the Rain” actress Reynolds died only a day apart.

Lourd, who co-starred alongside her mother in 2015’s “Star Wars : The Force Awakens”, posted a few words on her Instagram.

❤👩👩👧❤ Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist. There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me. A photo posted by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Jan 2, 2017 at 10:09am PST

Fisher and Reynolds will be laid to rest at Forest-Lawn Cemetery following, what one expects to be a dreadfully sad twin memorial.

Just so sad.