Billie Lourd’s beautifully sad post on mother Carrie, grandmother Debbie

Billie Lourd has spoken for the first time about losing mother Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds last week.
In a tragic dual passing that saw most of the world cursed with squelchy eyes, “Star Wars” star Carrie Fisher and legendary “Singing in the Rain” actress Reynolds died only a day apart.
Lourd, who co-starred alongside her mother in 2015’s “Star Wars : The Force Awakens”, posted a few words on her Instagram.
Fisher and Reynolds will be laid to rest at Forest-Lawn Cemetery following, what one expects to be a dreadfully sad twin memorial.
Just so sad.