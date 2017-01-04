Stallone has a Hacksaw Ridge of his own

Seems, despite the “Expendables 4” announcement, “Creed” standout Sylvester Stallone hasn’t decided to hang up the solid gloves and start donning tattered, uninteresting ones again.

Deadline says Stallone – who, hot from the “Rocky” spin-off surprised us all by agreeing to do another of those god-awful “Expendables” films – will join next-big-thing Adam Driver for “Tough As They Come”. Sly will also direct the film, which sounds like the big guy’s own take on “Hacksaw Ridge”. Smart.

Based on the best-selling Travis Mills memoir, “Tough” will star “Patterson” scene-stealer Driver as the U.S. Army Staff Sgt, one of only five soldiers to survive a quadruple amputation from a battlefield injury. Stallone will play Mills’ father-in-law, who stood by the solider the moment he was released from hospital. Sounds like some very heavy, awards-friendly fodder.

Interestingly enough, the film’s announced a week or so after Stallone turned down president elect Donald Trump who offered him a top post in the NEA. Sly, obviously very aware such a job could hurt this project, rejected Trump saying he’d prefer to spend his time bringing national attention to returning military personnel and shining the light on the challenges of reintegrating into society. Clearly, he was referring to this movie. Or “Expendables 4”.