To celebrate the release of “Monster Trucks”, we are giving you the chance to WIN some fantastic prizes.
First three correct entries drawn receive :
– Family in-season pass (2 adults & 2 kids)
– Poster
– Stress toy (picture attached)
– Inflatable truck chair
– Lunch box
– Tire watch
Each pack is valued at $225 (total prize value $675)
Looking for any way to get away from the life and town he was born into, Tripp (Lucas Till), a high school senior, builds a Monster Truck from bits and pieces of scrapped cars. After an accident at a nearby oil-drilling site displaces a strange and subterranean creature with a taste and a talent for speed, Tripp may have just found the key to getting out of town and a most unlikely friend. Melding cutting edge visual effects and state-of-the-art CGI, Monster Trucks is an action filled adventure for the whole family that will keep you on the edge of your seat and ultimately touch your heart.
Facebook: facebook.com/ParamountPicturesAU
Website: www.MonsterTrucksMovie.com.au
Twitter: @ParamountAU
Instagram: @ParamountAU
#MonsterTrucks
IN CINEMAS JANUARY 12
©2017 Paramount Pictures. All Rights Reserved
To Win :
Fill out your details below, and tell us, in the answer box: In which film did Lucas Till star opposite Jennifer Lawrence?
Terms and Conditions
• The competition is open to Australian readers only.
• Prizes as per details; no swapping, upgrading or cash alternative.
• Moviehole does not accept any responsibility for late or lost entries due to the internet, stock or email problems.
• Moviehole has the right to cancel the promo at any stage if they’re due to circumstances out of our control.