Trailer : Bright Lights

There won’t be a dry eye in the house after the end credits on HBO’s “Bright Lights” airs.

Originally due to air later this year, but pushed forward because of recent events, “Bright Lights” starring the late and much loved daughter-mother twosome Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds is a doc fixing on an intimate portrait of Hollywood royalty in all its eccentricity.

Carrie Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, live in the same Beverly Hills compound. The 83-year-old grand dame still has a Las Vegas act, but performing is taking its toll. Carrie’s response is both hilarious and heart-rending. Featuring vintage family films that bring iconic old-world Hollywood to life, as well as extensive vérité footage, the film is directed by Alexis Bloom and Fisher Stevens.

“Bright Lights” airs January 7 at 8:00 p.m. (ET/PT), exclusively on HBO.