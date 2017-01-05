Disney axes Girl Meets World!

By Tawnee TV -
2

Hot on the heels of Rider Strong’s suggestion that “Girls Meets World” had ‘ended’, Disney Channel has officially confirmed the cancellation of the series.

The January 20 season 3 finale will now serve as the series finale, said the network.

“In the episode, ‘Girl Meets Goodbye,’ the Matthews family contemplates a life-changing decision,” the network said. “We are proud that for over 70 episodes, Michael Jacobs, April Kelly and the talented creative team, cast and crew entertained viewers with an authentic and heartfelt look at navigating adolescence.”

Star Rowan Blanchard left a very sweet message on Twitter regarding the show’s demise.

