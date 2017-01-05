Van Damme & Lundgren reunite for Submarine thriller

Occasional twosome Dolph Lundgren and Jean-Claude Van Damme – who kicked off their working relationship years ago as the stars of Roland Emmerich’s “Universal Soldier” (1992)- will reunite for new smash-bam-boom flick “Black Water”.

Not to be confused with the Australian killer-Crocodile movie of the same name, the Dawn’s Light Media project sees the two action icons fighting for the same side, for the first time.

The Chad Law written script fixes on a deep cover operative, played by Van Damme, who awakens to find himself imprisoned in a CIA black site on a submarine.

Van Damme and Lundgren also starred in two sequels to “Universal Soldier” together, as well as “The Expendables 2”.

Via ‘Heat Vision‘