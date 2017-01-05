Directors set for Russian Spy,Slender Man

“American Ultra” director Nima Nourizadeh will direct “Tracking of a Russian Spy”, based on Mitch Swenson’s novella about a mysterious Russian woman.

StudioCanal and The Picture Company are behind the true-story thriller, which centers on a secret romance between Swenson and Katya, a mysterious Russian woman he met in a New York nightclub. She disappeared suddenly after the arrest of 10 Russian-Americans who were charged with spying for the Kremlin. Swenson went to Moscow to uncover who his love really was, leading him down a rabbit hole of intrigue and shadow government operations deep within Russia.

Meanwhile, Sylvain White (“Stomp the Yard”) has come aboard “Slender Man” for Screen Gems.

The film is inspired by a character that originated in an internet meme but gained game after reports violent acts were being carried out in his name.

The character – a lanky, faceless figure in a black suit – is the subject of HBO doc “Beware the Slenderman”, airing this month.

Producing the film are Bradley Fischer, James Vanderbilt, William Sherak, Robyn Meisinger and Sarah Snow.

