Deadpool wants a rematch with Wolverine!

Rumours of a Deadpool cameo in the upcoming Wolverine solo film ‘’Logan’’ may have been bulldust (I know, right!? And it was even printed on the internet!), but the suggestion of the two Marvel super studs crossing-arms (for the second time; they shared the screen in the ill-fated “X-Men Origins : Wolverine” – but most are trying to forget that abomination) would seem to be a possibility- if even a slight one.

While Hugh Jackman stated that James Mangold’s “Logan” would be his last bash-about as shaggy mutant Wolverine, the song n’ dance man does seem keen on the idea of teaming with friend Ryan Reynolds for a movie with the latter’s Deadpool.

“I’m hesitating (when it comes to retiring the character)”, Jackman told Variety “because I could totally see how that’s the perfect fit. But the timing may be wrong.”

Reynolds isn’t going to stop trying to twist Jackman’s arm though: “I have no idea if I can change his mind. It’s the audience: I would exclusively exploit that relationship to get Hugh back for another one.”

What everyone is forgetting here is that the final word on a “When Hairy met Silly” movie doesn’t come down to Jackman and Reynolds but those that would be footing the bills for such a movie. When Fox decides they like the idea, then we can start taking the proposition seriously.