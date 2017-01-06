The CW orders a Charmed reboot

It looks like a “Charmed” reboot might finally be set to make it’s way to TV following years of rumours and setbacks.

The CW has ordered a one-hour pilot script with “Jane the Virgin” EP Jennie Snyder Urman on board.

The show is being described as a “reimagining” of the original series, and while we don’t have any plot details yet, reports suggest the show will be set in 1976.

Reports on this have popped up all over the internet today, with TVLine providing these unofficial character descriptions:

Tina: African American. Whip-smart, Tina is one dissertation (and one dissertation advisor) away from a PhD. She can be reserved, even standoffish, in uncomfortable situations, but she picks up on everything and she’s definitely making quick, accurate judgments about you.

Paige: Caucasian Cheerful, curvy, wholesome and as all-American as the apple pie she can’t wait to serve to the husband she has yet to marry. Paige’s main goal in life is to marry a rich doctor and be a wife and mother.

Annie: Caucasian. Intense, smart, and quick to anger. She dresses neutrally, though she could give two s–ts if you like her outfit, so stop wondering what “neutral” means. But under that tough façade, well… there is a fragility. A person desperate to be loved, and love.