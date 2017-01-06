Channing Tatum & Tom Hardy to fight crime in South America!

Channing Tatum and Tom Hardy are in talks to star in Paramount’s “Triple Frontier”, reports Deadline.

The thriller has a script by Mark Boal and is set in the notorious border zone between Paraguay, Argentina and Brazil.

No plot details have come through yet, but could we perhaps speculate that Hardy and Tatum will be playing brothers..? Either that, or hiring bulky white guys who all look the same must just be the “in” thing right now…

This project has a long history. At one point Katherine Bigelow was going to direct, however JC Chandor is now set to take the helm. Tom Hanks and Will Smith were also circling the project, but it sounds as though they’re no longer in the mix.