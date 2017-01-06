Willem Dafoe boards the Orient Express

The Orient Express has picked up another passenger today as THR reports Willem Dafoe has joined the cast of the star-studded movie.

Kenneth Branagh is directing and starring in the Agatha Christie adaptation. He will play detective Hercule Poirot, who must solve a murder case aboard a train while being surrounded by duplicitous passengers.

Dafoe is attached to play Mr. Hardman, a passenger on the train who says he sells typewriting ribbons, but may have a deeper tie to the murder victim.

Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley, Penelope Cruz, Michael Pena, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr. and Tom Bateman are also in the cast.