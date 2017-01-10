Matt Ryan’s Constantine returns!

‘Constantine’ will return to screens this year with a new animated series at CW Seed.
Matt Ryan, who originated the character in the NBC live-action series (and later reprised John Constantine for an episode of “Arrow” on The CW), will voice the character. No confirmation yet on whether we’ll see Ryan’s incarnation of the character back in live-action form on the CW network.
Executive producer @GBerlanti and writer David S. Goyer will be reanimating #Constantine on @cwseed, with @mattryanreal casting the spells! pic.twitter.com/85ltkqHE1y
— cwseed (@cwseed) January 8, 2017