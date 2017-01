Paramount has released two international trailers for “Baywatch”.

Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Jon Bass, Ilfenesh Hadera, Priyanka Chopra and Hannibal Buress star in the May 26, 2017 release.

The R-rated action comedy, like the series, fixes on California lifeguards who go above the call of duty.