Abandoned Riverdale ideas : Louis C.K as a time-traveling Archie?

Before it’s birth as a new “Twin Peaks”-esque murder mystery, this new live-action “Archie” project (now titled “Riverdale” and beginning in a few weeks) went through a few incarnations before the network brass agreed on a take.

At this week’s TCA’s, Archie Comics CCO Robert Aguirre-Sacasa said that he and “Pitch Perfect” helmer Jason Moore were trying to get a live-action “Archie” project off the ground. They saw something rather simple, a coming-of-age story – something likely akin to a “Dawson’s Creek” or “Felicity”. The nut at Warner Bros at the time saw something else.

“We go to the kickoff meeting and he said, ‘You know, I’ve been thinking about this and I think you guys need to something a little more high concept, a little bigger than a coming-of-age [story]. I said, ‘Yeah, great. We’re open to that.’ He goes, ‘I want you to think about time travel.’ I say, ‘What do you mean?’ ‘You know, Archie traveling through time.’ [He goes], ‘Portals are huge. This is a portal to another dimension.’ We’re just sitting there gobsmacked.”

The exec even suggested comedian Louis C.K could play an older Archie.

WTF indeed.

Thankfully, we’re not getting a time-traveling Louis C.K, we’re getting this. “Riverdale” debuts at the end of the month on The CW.

Via ‘People‘