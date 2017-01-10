Abandoned Riverdale ideas : Louis C.K as a time-traveling Archie?

By Lacey Bridges -
PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 16: Louis C.K. of FX's 'Baskets' poses in the Getty Images Portrait Studio at the 2016 Winter Television Critics Association press tour at the Langham Hotel on January 19, 2016 in Pasadena, California.(Photo by Maarten de Boer/Getty Images Portrait)

Before it’s birth as a new “Twin Peaks”-esque murder mystery, this new live-action “Archie” project (now titled “Riverdale” and beginning in a few weeks) went through a few incarnations before the network brass agreed on a take.

At this week’s TCA’s, Archie Comics CCO Robert Aguirre-Sacasa said that he and “Pitch Perfect” helmer Jason Moore were trying to get a live-action “Archie” project off the ground. They saw something rather simple, a coming-of-age story – something likely akin to a “Dawson’s Creek” or “Felicity”. The nut at Warner Bros at the time saw something else.

“We go to the kickoff meeting and he said, ‘You know, I’ve been thinking about this and I think you guys need to something a little more high concept, a little bigger than a coming-of-age [story]. I said, ‘Yeah, great. We’re open to that.’ He goes, ‘I want you to think about time travel.’ I say, ‘What do you mean?’ ‘You know, Archie traveling through time.’ [He goes], ‘Portals are huge. This is a portal to another dimension.’ We’re just sitting there gobsmacked.”

The exec even suggested comedian Louis C.K could play an older Archie.

WTF indeed.

Thankfully, we’re not getting a time-traveling Louis C.K, we’re getting this. “Riverdale” debuts at the end of the month on The CW.

Via ‘People

