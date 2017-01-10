Spot Ewan McGregor on the new Beauty and the Beast poster!

Can you spot Obi-Wan on the poster?

Not even my detective cousin would, he’s that well-disguised. An unrecognizable Ewan McGregor, as Lumiere, features on the new poster for Disney’s big March release (well, they’re hoping it’s a smash for the film; if “Alice Through The Looking Glass” reminds us of anything, it’s that not all Disney fairytales fly as anticipated) “Beauty and The Beast”.

The movie stars Emma Watson as Belle, Dan Stevens as the Beast, Luke Evans as Gaston, Kevin Kline as Maurice, Josh Gad as Lefou, Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, and Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts. Bill Condon (remember that’s an ‘n’ not a ‘m’ at the end there) directs.