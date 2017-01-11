Leslie Mann’s R-Rated comedy gets 2018 release

Universal Pictures is set to release r-rated comedy “The Pact” on April 20, 2018.

Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz and John Cena star in the film which will be directed by “Pitch Perfect” scribe Kay Cannon.

Written by brothers Brian & Jim Kehoe, Jon Hurwitz & Hayden Schlossberg and Eben Russell,”The Pact” follows three parents who, upon discovering their daughters’ pact to lose their virginity at prom, launch a covert one-night operation to stop the teens from sealing the deal.

The comedy will be produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver, under their Point Grey Pictures banner, alongside Hurwitz & Schlossberg and DMG Entertainment’s Chris Fenton. Good Universe’s Nathan Kahane and Joe Drake executive produce with Chris Cowles of DMG.