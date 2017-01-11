Coen brothers book first TV gig

Another day, another anthology series is making it’s way to TV.

It’s been revealed that Joel and Ethan Coen are set to write, direct and produce a new event anthology series set in the Old West.

According to Variety, the Coens will partner with Annapurna Television for the limited series Western which “intends to pursue an innovative approach that could combine television and theatrical”.

Titled “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”, the show will follow six different story lines. Plot details remain unknown.

The Coens will produce through their Mike Zoss Productions banner. Megan Ellison and Annapurna Television’s president of television, Sue Naegle, will exec produce.