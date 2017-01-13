Westworld‘s Tessa Thompson for big screen western

Tessa Thompson (“Westworld”) and Lily James (“War & Peace”) are set for Nia DaCosta’s debut, a modern western called “Little Woods”.

THR says James Badge Dale, Luke Kirby and Lance Reddick will support the beauties in the film, the story of sisters who are driven to work outside the law to better their lives. For years, Ollie (Thompson) has illicitly helped the struggling residents of her North Dakota oil boomtown access Canadian health care and medication. When chased by the authorities, she plans to abandon her plight, but gets dragged in even deeper upon a desperate plea for help from her sister (James).

Thompson next appears in “Thor : Ragnarok”, while James is in Rfhar Wright’s upcoming “Baby Driver” and Joe Wright’s WWII drama “Darkest Hour”.