Princess Leia will be a CGI character in Episode IX

Not even a fortnight after the tragic passing of “Princess Leia”, as her friend Meryl Streep so affectionately called the late Carrie Fisher at this week’s GG’s, Disney and Lucasfilm have seemingly already approached Fisher’s estate about using her likeness in “Star Wars : Episode IX”.

While Fisher had finished filming her Leia scenes for this December’s “Episode VIII”, she was expected to reprise the rebellious General for the third film in the current trilogy – due 2019. Furthermore, her part was said to be quite pivotal to the concluding chapter of the Rey, Kylo Ren and Fin story.

Thankfully, seems Disney haven’t decided to recast the role (for a while there I thought they might bring Carrie’s half-sister Joely in to reprise the role) but will stick with their current princess. Catch? She’ll be digitized.

It’s not the first time the studio have had to digitally insert Fisher’s Leia into a “Star Wars” film – a younger version of her Princess seen briefly at the end of last year’s “Rogue One : A Star Wars Story” was met with an understandably mixed response. But assumingly, CPU Fisher will have a much larger presence in “Episode IX” than “Rogue One” – sigh.

While it leaves a dreadful taste in your mouth, and it’ll be hard to stomach seeing a faux Fisher on screen in 2019, there really is no option for Disney/Lucasfilm – considering Leia’s importance in the current trilogy – right? Still.. I need a stiff drink and an upset-tummy tab.

Guess we’ll have more on this soon..

