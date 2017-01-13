Corden joins Ocean’s,Pony nabs ‘Uhura’

Late night host James Corden (“Into the Woods”) has joined the cast of “Ocean’s Eight”.

Thesp joins Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter in the WB/Village Roadshow ‘reboot’, playing an insurance investigator who grows suspicious of a bunch of women executing a heist in New York.

Via ‘Deadline‘

“Star Trek” alum Zoe Saldana will voice a character in the upcoming “My Little Pony” movie.

The Hasbo-Lionsgate project, which also features the voices of Liev Schrieber and Emily Blunt, among others, centers on six pony friends embarking on a journey to meet new friends and challenges on a quest to use the magic of friendship and save their home.

“My Little Pony : The Movie” opens in October.

Via ‘Variety‘