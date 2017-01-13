Streaming services about to resurrect another canceled series!?

Disney cancelled the three-season old “Girls Meets World” (starring pro-feminist and adorably “queer” Rowan Blanchard – girl you’re TOO GOOD for Disney anyway! Check out her Twitter for some insightful, intelligent posts from a young woman beyond her years) a few days ago, leaving Riley and co without the fourth year they assumed they’d have. But according to showrunner Michael Jacobs, a few other interested platforms have already come forward, expressing interest in the popular teen sitcom.

Fans have been hitting up Netflix and Hulu, begging the streaming platforms to take on the series; Jacobs says their efforts definitely helped pave the way for the conversations that are now taking place about a resurrection.

”I think there’s no question that the fan reaction to this is noticed”, Jacobs tells The Wrap. “I think what is astounding is the places the fans have picked out for us are incredibly astute. I think in terms of not only what the show is, and what they want it to become, they have picked out those places accordingly. I should say the reason “Girl Meets World” — People always ask me, ‘Why did you go to Disney Channel?’ The original was on ABC. You dance with who brung ya. Disney Channel asked if we were interested in continuing the story. We put it there because that’s where the invitation came from. I think they were excited about seeing what happened to these characters. Within the parameters of the people that invited us, we created an executed a show for that audience. When it was announced, the old “Boy Meets World” fanbase was very excited about coming to this. The immediate realization was that we would not be able to do the exact same tonality we had originally done. And we knew that that might be off-putting to expectations.”

Jacobs says they’re not looking at the prospective fourth season as the last either.

“I don’t think there’s anybody out there that wants to buy the last season of anything. If you look at TV shows that have left one network and gone to another, you realize that there’s another venue that looks at something and says this is a mistake that this is done, let’s continue it. Hopefully it’s open ended. Hopefully we tell stories that are so interesting that there is reason for a good amount of sustenance. So no, we would not be trying to compose a last season of anything, we would be trying to compose a next season.”

What about the cast? Will everyone be back?

“I believe everyone will be on board. But I have to say, there are practicalities to this. When something is canceled, that basically releases everyone to make their own decisions. But I think the experience of this particular show was such a good experience for this cast and this crew that — I can’t speak for everyone — but I think the inclination would be to stay together if we could.”

When will we find out who – and let’s admit it, someone will pick up the show – will resurrect “GMW”?

“I don’t think this thing can go on three or four months without a decision,” he said. “I think it will be sooner rather than later.”

If “Fuller House” (c’mon! how lame is it!?) is deemed worthy of a run on Netflix, then “Girl Meets World” most definitely is.