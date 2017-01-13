Sequels : Cult of Chucky, Deadpool 2, Fright Night 3

“Cult of Chucky”, the third in the never-ending (well, better than an unnecessary ‘remake’, right!?) “Child’s Play” series, started filming in Canada a couple of days ago.

On the back of that announcement, a new teaser poster and the first photos from the set have surfaced featuring director Don Mancini, Alex Vincent and Fiona Dourif.

The upcoming sequel to surprise 2016 hit “Deadpool” is bringing back three characters – aside from our star – for another round of NSFW shenanigans.

While Deadpool’s sidekicks Colossus and Negasonic Teenage Warhead are expected to appear, and no surprise there, Dopinder the cab driver will also play a part (what’s the bet he’s an Uber driver in the new film?).

The trio join Ryan Reynolds’s red-cloaked protagonist, as well as Cable and Domino in the David Leitch directed film.

When “Fright Night” director Tom Holland let slip earlier this week that the rights to the film will be reverting to him in a couple of years, the horror movie community, understandably (William Ragsdale is the bomb!), got super stoked about a possible third film in the series – with the original cast and helmer – finally coming to fruition.

While Holland does have a sequel in the works, seems it’ll only be in book form. A movie may happen, but it’ll be years before it can ever be. Sigh..