Coop returns in new Twin Peaks promo!

A new all-too-brief promo for “Twin Peaks” hit the web today- seemingly showing Coop (Kyle MacLachlan) emerging from those dark, demon-infested woods.

“Twin Peaks” hits Showtime Sunday May 21.

The critically-acclaimed television phenomenon “TWIN PEAKS” returns as a limited series to Showtime in 2017. “TWIN PEAKS” is written and produced by series creators and executive producers David Lynch and Mark Frost and is directed entirely by David Lynch.

While the full mystery awaits, fans can expect many familiar faces, including Golden Globe winner and Emmy Award nominee Kyle MacLachlan, who reprises his role as FBI Agent Dale Cooper, plus Lynch as FBI Regional Bureau Chief Gordon Cole.

Widely considered one of the most groundbreaking and influential broadcast series of all time, “TWIN PEAKS” followed the inhabitants of a quaint Northwestern town who were stunned after their homecoming queen, Laura Palmer, was shockingly murdered. The town’s sheriff welcomed the help of FBI agent Dale Cooper, who came to town to investigate the case. As Cooper conducted his search for Laura’s killer, the town’s secrets were gradually exposed. The mystery that ensued set off an eerie chain of events that plunged the inhabitants of Twin Peaks into a darker examination of their very existence. Twenty-five years later, the story continues…