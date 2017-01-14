Lucasfilm: We have no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher

The rumour-mill has been in full swing this week with speculation that Lucasfilm is planning to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher‘s General Leia for “Star Wars : Episode IX”.

Now Disney has come out with a statement of their own, officially putting the rumours to rest and assuring fans that Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally recreate the much-loved character:

We don’t normally respond to fan or press speculation, but there is a rumor circulating that we would like to address. We want to assure our fans that Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher’s performance as Princess or General Leia Organa.

Carrie Fisher was, is, and always will be a part of the Lucasfilm family. She was our princess, our general, and more importantly, our friend. We are still hurting from her loss. We cherish her memory and legacy as Princess Leia, and will always strive to honor everything she gave to Star Wars.

Fisher had already finished filming her scenes for the upcoming “Episode VIII” prior to her tragic passing last month. However production on the third film hasn’t began yet, and her role in the movie was said to have been pretty significant (again, rumours). So naturally fans began to wonder how the filmmakers would handle Fisher’s death, and of course everyone has an opinion – largely, don’t digitally recreate the character. At least now it looks like we can put that rumour to bed.

As for how they will handle Fisher’s absence, your guess is as good as mine.