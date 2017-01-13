To celebrate the release of “Gold”, starring Matthew McConaughey, out February 2, Moviehole has your chance to win one of 5 double in-season passes!
Kenny Wells (McConaughey) is a modern day prospector, hustler, and dreamer, desperate for a lucky break. Left with few options, Wells teams up with an equally luckless geologist to execute a grandiose, last-ditch effort: to find gold deep in the uncharted jungle of Indonesia.
From director Stephen Gaghan (Academy Award® winning writer of “Traffic”) and starring Matthew McConaughey, Bryce Dallas Howard and Edgar Ramirez comes an incredible true story of one man’s dream to find gold.
To Win :
Fill out your details below, and tell us, in the answer box: Name another film that has the word “Gold” in it’s title
Terms and Conditions
• The competition is open to Australian readers only.
• Prizes as per details; no swapping, upgrading or cash alternative.
• Moviehole does not accept any responsibility for late or lost entries due to the internet, stock or email problems.
• Moviehole has the right to cancel the promo at any stage if they’re due to circumstances out of our control.