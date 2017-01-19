Miles Morales to feature in 2018 Spider-Man movie

Sony Pictures Animation today announced that Miles Morales will be the Spider-Man at the center of the upcoming Phil Lord-Chris Miller animated movie.

A fan favourite, Morales shares much of the same powers as Peter Parker but can also use venom against his enemies and can turn invisible.

Spidey-fans were bitching at one stage that Morales wasn’t being introduced in this year’s “Spider-Man : Homecoming” as opposed to oft-used Peter Parker.

The untitled film is due to hit December 21st 2018.

The feature is directed by Bob Persichetti (head of story on PUSS IN BOOTS and THE LITTLE PRINCE) and Peter Ramsey (RISE OF THE GUARDIANS). The film is written by Phil Lord. Avi Arad (IRON MAN, SPIDER-MAN), Amy Pascal (SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING), Phil Lord & Christopher Miller (Untitled HAN SOLO Movie) are executive producing; Christina Steinberg (TROLLHUNTERS) is producing.