Cast, Story for Hotel Transylvania 3 creep out

In addition to dropping some news on the upcoming animated Spider-Man movie, Sony Pictures Animation today e-announced some casting and story details for the inevitable “Hotel Transylvania 3”.

The new film will see Genndy Tartakovsky back in the director’s chair, with Adam Sandler (Dracula), Selena Gomez (Mavis) and Andy Samberg (Johnny) confirmed to reprise their roles.

Here’s the plot :

Mavis surprises Dracula with a family voyage on a luxury Monster Cruise Ship so he can take a vacation from providing everyone else’s vacation at the hotel. The rest of Drac’s Pack cannot resist going along and once they leave port, romance zings Drac when he meets the mysterious ship captain Ericka. Now it’s Mavis’ turn to play the overprotective parent, keeping her dad and Ericka apart. Little do they know that his “too good to be true” love interest is actually a descendent of Van Helsing, arch nemesis to Dracula and all monsters!

Michelle Murdocca is back producing and Adam Sandler executive-producing, with a screenplay by Genndy Tartakovsky and Michael McCullers.

In addition to this feature film, a new animated short, “Puppy”, directed by Tartakovsky, will be debuting in theaters attached to “The Emoji Movie” in August 2017. In the short, the residents of Hotel Transylvania find their world turned upside-down when youngster Dennis gets a surprise monster-sized pet.