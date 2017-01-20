Trailer : Power Rangers

The trailer for the revamped film adaptation of TV classic “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” has been released. Titled simply “Power Rangers”, the new version looks to have been produced on five times the budget of the original show – and comes complete with A-listers like Bryan Cranston and Elizabeth Banks. It looks fun!

”Power Rangers” follows five ordinary high school kids who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove – and the world – is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover that they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so they will have to overcome their real-life issues and band together as the Power Rangers before it is too late.

“Power Rangers” stars Elizabeth Banks, Rebecca Marie Gomez, Naomi Scott, Ludi Lin, RJ Cyler, Darce Montgomery, Bryan Cranston and Bill Hader and opens in Australian cinemas on March 23, 2017.