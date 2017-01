A very cool, and very NSFW trailer for Hugh Jackman’s last go-round as Wolverine has hit.

Swearing, a meta joke involving “X-Men” comics, and some very brutal scuffles? Bring on March!

In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide out on the Mexican border. But Logan’s attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces.