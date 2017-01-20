Dirty Rotten Scoundrels remake: Anne Hathaway & Rebel Wilson are Nasty Women!

MGM has announced the title for its upcoming “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” remake, and you’ll be pleased to know, it’s bloody brilliant.

The film will be called “Nasty Women” (wink wink nudge nudge, Mr Trump) with Anne Hathaway now in talks to star opposite Rebel Wilson.

Jac Schaeffer scripted the remake which reverses the gender roles from the first film. Then, Steve Martin and Michael Caine played two con men trying to swindle a heiress out of her money.

This version will see Hathaway and Wilson play the scam artists – one low rent and the other high class – who compete to swindle a naive tech prodigy out of his fortune.

Pin High Productions’ Roger Birnbaum and Wilson’s Camp Sugar Productions are producing, with Birnbaum, reports Deadline.